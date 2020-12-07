399,000 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 399,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,455,000. FirstEnergy comprises about 0.1% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

