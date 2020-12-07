$5.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $5.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.75 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $23.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $25.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.15 billion to $32.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $71.90. 416,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,384,006. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.