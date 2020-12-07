50,965 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,000. Linde accounts for 2.9% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,593,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 86.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $252.45 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $269.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.63 and its 200-day moving average is $233.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

