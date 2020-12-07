600,000 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Bought by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

FCACU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 289,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

