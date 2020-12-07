749,000 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) Purchased by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 749,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVACU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

SVACU stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

