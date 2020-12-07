$895.13 Million in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $895.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $877.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $910.42 million. Catalent reported sales of $721.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after acquiring an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $400,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. 5,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

