9,583 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $153.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $154.68.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

