Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,981,636 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.24% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

ATNM stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $19.47.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

