Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 86,740 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.07% of LKQ worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Stephens upped their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,269. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

