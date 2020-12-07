Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Invests $3.61 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $2,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 420,954 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.91. The company had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,580. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $63,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,978 shares of company stock worth $24,062,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

