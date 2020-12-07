Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,164,000 after buying an additional 260,533 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $12,731,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,269,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,344,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 677,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.