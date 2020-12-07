Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $273.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.59 and a 200-day moving average of $276.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

