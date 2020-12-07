Albar Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 42,265 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

