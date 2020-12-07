Albar Capital Ltd Invests $5.80 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,000. 3M comprises 2.9% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

