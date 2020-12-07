Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 41,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.32. The company had a trading volume of 147,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,607,094. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.44 and its 200 day moving average is $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

