Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.99% of Alleghany worth $72,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 5,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.33.

Shares of Y stock traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $604.77. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,757. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $584.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.62. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

