Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $11,845,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,825.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,699.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,543.51. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184 shares of company stock valued at $284,956 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,801.20.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

