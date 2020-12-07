Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,820.00. 14,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,694.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,540.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,761.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

