American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

NYSE AMT opened at $228.09 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,419,876. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

