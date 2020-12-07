America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Holdings Decreased by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,952 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP owned 0.97% of America’s Car-Mart worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRMT. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $837,489. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $109.40 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $748.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.69.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

