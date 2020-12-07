Analysts Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.71. At Home Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOME. Craig Hallum began coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 13,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $190,040.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 82,998 shares valued at $1,702,550. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

