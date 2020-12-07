Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON):

12/4/2020 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

12/2/2020 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

12/1/2020 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2020 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

11/18/2020 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

11/17/2020 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

11/5/2020 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

10/24/2020 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TCON stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $276,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 78,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $847,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

