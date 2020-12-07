Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.