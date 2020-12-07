Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,480,340 shares during the quarter. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance makes up 0.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 2.53% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $31,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 14,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,097. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

