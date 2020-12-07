Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires New Holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 749,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,530,000.

OTCMKTS:STWOU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.24. 242,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,400. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

