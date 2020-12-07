Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires Shares of 129,609,000 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,609,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,158,000. Rackspace Technology makes up about 20.6% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 64.71% of Rackspace Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

