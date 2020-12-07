Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Decreases Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,006,443 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 41,798,298 shares during the quarter. ADT accounts for about 40.0% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 77.91% of ADT worth $4,844,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,862 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADT by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.