Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $102.14 Million in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,689,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,138,000. Sabre accounts for approximately 0.8% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 4.95% of Sabre as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth $36,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $82,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. 124,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,264. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

