Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases New Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,000. NorthWestern makes up about 0.1% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.40% of NorthWestern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NorthWestern by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $57.10. 274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

