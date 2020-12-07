Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 605,554 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,608,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605,554 shares during the period. Athene comprises approximately 15.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 28.52% of Athene worth $1,861,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,190,000 after buying an additional 1,065,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,285,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 432,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Athene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.63. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

