Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THBR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $2,040,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THBR remained flat at $$10.29 on Monday. 51,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,995. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

