ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.10% of Proofpoint worth $66,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT stock opened at $109.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,100. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.