ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,914 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 5.26% of Kirby worth $114,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Kirby by 562.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $55.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

