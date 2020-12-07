ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,717 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Shutterstock worth $114,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shutterstock by 316.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shutterstock by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shutterstock by 105.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Shutterstock by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 330.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 282,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $74.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,907 shares of company stock worth $8,453,362 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

