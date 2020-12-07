ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,176 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Bank OZK worth $35,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 31.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank OZK by 99.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.03. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.