ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 587,205 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.14% of Nuance Communications worth $106,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 261,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,120 shares of company stock worth $14,571,011 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $42.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

