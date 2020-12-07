ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,632,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,273 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 13.87% of WisdomTree Investments worth $66,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.28 million, a P/E ratio of -46.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

