ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,390 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.16% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $86,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

