ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.13% of LPL Financial worth $68,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,069,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 339,030 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,496,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $21,324,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

LPLA opened at $101.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.