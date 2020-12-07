ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,306 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 2.6% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Hanesbrands worth $267,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

HBI opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

