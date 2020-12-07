ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $103.50 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.60% of Hologic worth $103,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

