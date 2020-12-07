ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $103.71 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 6.57% of Forward Air worth $103,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Forward Air by 83.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Forward Air by 96.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Forward Air by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 218.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other Forward Air news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $73.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

