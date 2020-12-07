ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $139.34 Million Stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,285 shares during the period. Pluralsight comprises approximately 1.3% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 5.63% of Pluralsight worth $139,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 30.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

NASDAQ PS opened at $18.00 on Monday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.