ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $47.50 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,122 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.99% of Nevro worth $47,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nevro by 38.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at $545,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Nevro by 56.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nevro by 12.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.08.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,604. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $160.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.12. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $175.71. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

