ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $51.70 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,514 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.34% of Exact Sciences worth $51,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $154,686,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 802,114 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,952,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $132.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,222 shares of company stock worth $10,975,319. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

