ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $58.85 Million Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,766,759 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 1,414,802 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.09% of FireEye worth $58,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FireEye by 186,954.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 815.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 521,700 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.19. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEYE. Oppenheimer began coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

