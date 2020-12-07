ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $73.48 Million Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.77% of Kodiak Sciences worth $73,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after acquiring an additional 560,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,564,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,284,000.

Shares of KOD opened at $124.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 322,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.43 per share, with a total value of $15,318,893.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 433,957 shares of company stock worth $20,990,776 and sold 43,050 shares worth $3,802,272.

A number of research firms have commented on KOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

