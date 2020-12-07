ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $74.98 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,898 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 5.57% of Heron Therapeutics worth $74,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRTX. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

