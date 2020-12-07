ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.20% of HealthEquity worth $126,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -261.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

