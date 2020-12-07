ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $142.46 Million in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,936,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460,000. Forte Biosciences makes up 1.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 22.89% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBRX shares. Truist assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $471.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.